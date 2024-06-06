Treat Yourself To The Sound of Music with Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas

Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas specializes in offering relaxing environments for their clients by selling everything you'll need to build your very own backyard oasis. Since 1985, Bachmanns has been working to bring relaxing experiences to each and every one of their customers by offering a wide selection of hot tubs, saunas, swim spas, pools and water care. Joining us today to discuss more about Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas and The Sound of Music Event that it's currently running are owners Kiya and Fred Bachmann. For a limited time only, Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas are offering a FREE sound system with the purchase of a new spa or endless pool as part of The Sound Of Music Event ($1,750 value).

For more information please visit their website at www.bachmanns.com or give them a call at 262-333-7727.