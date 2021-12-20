Treat Yourself To A Beauty Boost

Purchase a gift sure to give yourself a beauty boost or purchase a last minute Christmas gift for someone on your list. Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa is having their 12 Days of Christmas deals for viewers. Clinic Manager, Angie Schaefer shares different services and deals being offered including the most in-demand treatment, Laser Hair Removal.

For Morning Blend viewers, you can take advantage of any specials mentioned now through Christmas Eve, December 24.

Be sure to mention the Morning Blend when you call!

(414) 616-3535

For a full list of all their services, visit MilwaukeeMedicalWeightLossMedispa.com