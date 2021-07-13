Watch
Treat Yourself to a 5-Minute Self-Massage

“The Book of Lymph: Self-Care Practices to Enhance Immunity, Health, and Beauty” by Lisa Gainsley
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:13:28-04

Not only do massages feel good, but there are also many health benefits that come along with them. Self-massages can enhance immunity, health and beauty—highlighted in Lisa Gainsley’s book. The Book of Lymph: Self-Care Practices to Enhance Immunity, Health, and Beauty is the FIRST book and guide for the everyday person on the lymphatic system. Lisa joins us today to discuss the power of self-healing and the trust that develops from clear-minded intentions.

You can pick up The Book of Lymph today on Amazon!

