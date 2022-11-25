Treat Yourself or Gift A Person on Your List

Dr. Manjoney is back from The Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa. Their Black Friday Specials and 12 Days of Christmas are the most anticipated deals of the year.

Starting today, Black Friday, they will be having a 4 day cyber sale on all skin care products! This is the best product sale of the year.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, these specials are available only at the online store, which can be accessed from their website. They will not be in the office for those 3 days.

On Monday, they will continue the cyber sale, and also offer the same product sales to those who come in or call the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

Purchase 1 product, customer receives 10% off, 2 products 20% savings, and three or more products, 30% off the entire purchase!

The 12 days of Christmas specials start on Thursday, December 1st! This is when they offer specials on many of the services that can be used throughout next year.

In a variation of the theme, “A Partridge in a Pair Tree”, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa will be offering “Paired “ services each of the 12 days. Dr. Manjoney and her staff tried to come up with some creative pairings for people who love just 1 thing, to encourage them to try something more.

