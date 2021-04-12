Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Treat Those Allergy Symptoms

with ADVENT
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:33:57-04

If you’re an allergy sufferer you likely fall into one of two categories. There’s the sneezy, itchy, my nose is running like a broken faucet folks – and then there’s the - my nose is so stuffed that all I can do is breathe thru my mouth – crowd. Last Friday we asked our Facebook viewers what they wanted to know about seasonal allergies and today we have ADVENT CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, with us to answer some of the questions that came up about the topic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019