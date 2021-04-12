Treat Those Allergy Symptoms

If you’re an allergy sufferer you likely fall into one of two categories. There’s the sneezy, itchy, my nose is running like a broken faucet folks – and then there’s the - my nose is so stuffed that all I can do is breathe thru my mouth – crowd. Last Friday we asked our Facebook viewers what they wanted to know about seasonal allergies and today we have ADVENT CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, with us to answer some of the questions that came up about the topic.