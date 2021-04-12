Treat That Red Face

April is Rosacea Awareness Month

According to Rosacea.org, it is estimated that over 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with rosacea. Rosacea is a chronic, but treatable inflammatory condition of the skin that is characterized by persistent redness, flushing, thickening of the skin and often small, solid pimples.

Beth Frost is back from Merle Norman to talk about how rosacea can often be managed by using skincare products that target the inflammation and sensitivity.

Merle Norman offers a complete line of Anti-Redness products which all contain one of the strongest over-the-counter anti-inflammatory ingredients available: Sea Whip Extract.

Merle Norman studios are open for skincare and makeup consultations. Stop in and experience calm, radiant skin! Since 1931, Merle Norman has produced skincare products to address problem skin. Merle Norman’s original philosophy of gently cleansing, revitalizing and protecting the skin is still good advice today.