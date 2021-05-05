Watch
Treat Mom Right!

Mother's Day Gift Ideas
Posted at 10:41 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 11:41:00-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas for Mother’s Day. Find everything you need for an extra special Mother’s Day at JCPenney. Treat mom to a delicious Mother's Day meal with DorotGardens and Mighty Sesame Tahini. Gift mom the Jennifer Lopez Promise Fragrance this Mother's Day with a pink and gold handbag when you spend $55 or more from the Jennifer Lopez Promise Collection, available exclusively at Ulta. Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

