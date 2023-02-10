Dr. Neal Pollack from Neurology and Pain Treatment is here to talk about how people with joint and trauma pain can be treated without surgery. Dr. Pollack talks about the pain treatment offered and covers why this form of treatment might be more cost effective than other forms of treatment or therapy. This clinic offers nerve resuscitation treatments as well as biologic regenerative treatments at a fraction of the cost of other clinics. For more information call 414-453-7780 or visit online at Neurology and Pain Treatment.
Treat Joint and Trauma Pain Without Surgery
Neurology and Pain Treatment
Posted at 10:42 AM, Feb 10, 2023
