Traveling With Pets: Knowing What's Smart and Safe!

The holiday weekend marked the unofficial start of summer, a busy travel season!

Ensure your pet's safety by updating their microchip and ID tags, and always use a collar. Keep pets on a leash during stops to prevent separation. Secure them in a well-ventilated carrier or with a seat belt tether while driving to protect them in case of an accident. Never leave pets alone in a parked vehicle due to temperature risks. Bring their favorite toy or blanket for comfort, along with essentials like food, water, leash, and medications. Familiar items and proper precautions ensure a safe and comfortable trip for everyone.

There are more tips for traveling with your pet on our website under the “Ask the Experts” tab! Visit www.wihumane.org for more information!

