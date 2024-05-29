Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Traveling With Pets: Knowing What's Smart and Safe!

Wisconsin Humane Society
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 12:26:57-04

The holiday weekend marked the unofficial start of summer, a busy travel season!

Ensure your pet's safety by updating their microchip and ID tags, and always use a collar. Keep pets on a leash during stops to prevent separation. Secure them in a well-ventilated carrier or with a seat belt tether while driving to protect them in case of an accident. Never leave pets alone in a parked vehicle due to temperature risks. Bring their favorite toy or blanket for comfort, along with essentials like food, water, leash, and medications. Familiar items and proper precautions ensure a safe and comfortable trip for everyone.

There are more tips for traveling with your pet on our website under the “Ask the Experts” tab! Visit www.wihumane.org for more information!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo