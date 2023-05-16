Traveling Solo As A Senior

Patty Cadorin, founder of A Senior Moment, joins us today to tell us how you could be a senior and still safely travel solo. A Senior Moment explores topics that range from informative to entertaining with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives. Traveling Senior and Solo aims to achieve this objective and encourages seniors to venture out solo on those trips they've always dreamed of doing. Patty will also offer travel safety tips, to make these trips run smoothly. For more information, visit online at A Senior Moment.