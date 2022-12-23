Travel with Disney Cruises

According to a recent survey published by the Family Travel Association, 85% of parents are planning to travel with their children in the next 12 months, and nearly half are planning a multi-generational trip with extended family. Rather than waiting for the New Year, travel host Dayvee Sutton suggests planning these trips now. To learn more, please visit DisneyCruise.com
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 12:43:02-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.