Travel Trends and Insight

Posted at 10:32 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 11:32:44-04

After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, Americans are ready to travel. The demand for travel is high that a recent survey from Travelport finds people prioritize travel over entertainment, shopping and even self-care.

Jen Catto, the CMO for Travelport, sits down with us to discuss the latest travel trends for the summer and top destination preferences. It is never too early to start locking in plans for travel in June, July and August. For more information, please visit www.travelport.com

