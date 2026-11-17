Pack your passport spirit, no plane ticket required! Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park November 20–22 for its 83rd annual celebration of cultural traditions.

This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Dance,” puts movement and heritage center stage. Guests can experience performances, traditional foods, artisan demonstrations and interactive exhibits representing more than 40 cultures. The Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble is among the groups showcasing how dance and traditional dress help preserve cultural heritage.

Tickets are $13 in advance or $16 at the door, and children ages 7 and under are free.

Explore hours, tickets and the full schedule at folkfair.org