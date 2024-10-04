Travel the Road to Medicare

Deb and Jerry are back today to share some ways for Medicare individuals to earn rewards on their Medicare Advantage plan or save money on their Medicare Supplement.

The next Road to Medicare: Virtual Educational Event will be held one Friday, October 18th!

AEP Coffee Chats will be held Thursdays between October 10th and November 21st from 10-12 at the Delavan Panera Bread.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from, they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. Sovereign Select LLC is able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

To learn more and find out about future events, visit Deb & Jerry Dornbusch - Sovereign Select Insurance