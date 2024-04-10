Travel Leaders and Sandals Resorts

Travel Leaders of Oconomowoc is independently owned and operated by Journeys Travel Group Inc. Founded in 1976, Travel Leaders has been assisting travelers from SE-Wisconsin and all over the U.S. with their vacation, business and group travel needs. Owner Lynn Clark joins us live in studio to talk about how Travel Leaders will collaborate with you to create your ideal travel experience leveraging our expertise, industry relationships, exclusive offers and amenities. They live and love travel and, would love to help you #TravelBetter.

Right now, Lynn has a special offer for the Sandals Saint Vincent Grand Opening. You can get up to $1,500 air credit on stays of 5 nights or more when booking flights. In addition, she is offering up to $1,000 resort credit on stays of 7 nights or more. All are available if booked by 4/17/24. Black out dates and other terms apply, contact us for details!

