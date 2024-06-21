Travel Kankakee County This Summer

Explore the wonders of Kankakee County, IL with a vacation this summer! With miles of winding river, rural and urban destinations, rich history and natural beauty, there is so much to enjoy. Nicole Gavin is the Executive Director at Visit Kankakee County, and she joins the show to talk about what makes this mixture of a urban and rural area a great getaway.

Right now, Visit Kankakee County is doing a giveaway for a weekend in Kankakee County prize package! The sweepstakes includes a culinary delight with dinner for two at Locavore Farm, renowned for its signature 4-hour Dine on the Land experience. For your adventure, explore the natural beauty of the Kankakee River with a 6-mile kayak or canoe trip, and embark on a horseback journey through the Kankakee River State Park. Prize includes overnight accommodations.

To enter into the sweepstakes, visit tmj4.com/kankakee.