Travel Gets a Plot Twist: The Vacation Trends Shaping 2027

Forget the traditional travel rulebook. In 2027, travelers are looking for experiences that feel more personal, surprising and adventurous. Travel expert Justin Walter of Your Bucket List Guide breaks down Booking.com’s latest Travel Predictions and what they could mean for your next getaway.

Trends include choosing vacations based on the feeling you want, taking an out-of-character “plot twist” trip, seeking paranormal experiences and using physical adventures to create stronger connections. Travelers are also reconsidering who joins the trip based on budgets and embracing technology to make time away easier.

Explore the travel predictions at Booking.com and find more inspiration at Your Bucket List Guide.