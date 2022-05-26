Travel Essentials

Prices in travel are rising but people still want to book vacations. Suzette Webb author of Blues to Blessings tells us about three things you need to pack in your travel bag. She'll also tell us about a time when she forgot to pack something during a trip and things she wished she would have left at home. Suzette's tips will be helpful even if you are not traveling for some time. Grab that suitcase and join us for this fun segment!

