Travel Back in Time to the Elizabethan Era

The Bristol Renaissance Faire is a summer festival that takes place off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin Border over nine glorious weekends from July to September. The festival lets attendees experience what it'd feel like to travel back in time to the year 1574 with a recreation of the knights, maids and turkey legs that were staples of society at that time. From July 6th through September 2nd, the Bristol Renaissance Faire will be hosting their Elizabethan themed event. This event celebrates none other than Queen Elizabeth, herself, with Swordfighters, Minstrels and Jesters.

With over 200 artisans displaying their wares in the Bristol Faire Marketplace, there's a wide variety of opportunities for attendees to immerse themselves with the culture of the Renaissance. This Elizabethan themed event includes a visit from Queen Elizabethan, reigniting the culture of her time. Joining us today to talk more about the Bristol Renaissance Faire is Doctor John Dee, the Chief Astrologer for Queen Elizabeth.

To get your tickets and learn more about the Bristol Renaissance Faire and its Elizabethan Themed Event, please visit their website at www.renfair.com or give them a call at 847-395-7773.