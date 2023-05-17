Trauma Informed Education Services for Foster Parents

Authors Sarah Salisott and Jeremy Triblett join us today to tell us about some upcoming parenting workshops for foster and biological parents offered in Milwaukee county. These workshops will be offered both in-person and online. They will discuss trauma informed education for parents of children who are in the foster care system-foster and biological parents. For more information, visit online at The Foster Lane.
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:22:35-04
