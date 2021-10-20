Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Transition to Fall with Clothes and Home Accessories

with The Flannel Fox
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 12:14:13-04

The Flannel Fox is celebrating Fall and Women's Small Business month! They offer women's and men's apparel and accessories. From sweaters to small furniture, and accessories. Co-Owner Melyssa Bauer joins us to give us a preview of what is cozy and fun this season. Visit this unique store in the Village of Wauwatosa or online at www.flannelfoxtosa.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019