The Flannel Fox is celebrating Fall and Women's Small Business month! They offer women's and men's apparel and accessories. From sweaters to small furniture, and accessories. Co-Owner Melyssa Bauer joins us to give us a preview of what is cozy and fun this season. Visit this unique store in the Village of Wauwatosa or online at www.flannelfoxtosa.com
Transition to Fall with Clothes and Home Accessories
with The Flannel Fox
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 20, 2021
