See how Azura is transforming the culture of care by making their residents dreams a reality through their MOSAIC Dreams program. Azura has provided exceptional care for nearly a decade and is proud to be the premier provider of assisted living and memory care homes with 14 locations throughout Wisconsin. From homelike settings to transformational programming, Azura provides a safe and nurturing place for older adults and those with dementia. Their new state of the art Fox Point location has been open for a little over a year now and has already won several awards. They are getting ready to open their fourth and final home next month. Director of MOSAIC Training & Engagement, Justine Barton joins us to share some of the dreams Azura has fulfilled through the Dreams program.

There's one last opportunity for people to participate in the Virtual Dementia Tour:

Thursday, Feb. 17th from 9am-5pm at Azura Assisted Living & Memory Care of Brookfield- 16010 Washington Ave. Brookfield, WI 53005

Register for a time by going to the website or call 715-491-0880. Tours take approximately 30 minutes.

For General Information on Azura

Call 414-208-5215

AzuraLiving.com