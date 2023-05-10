Transform Your Outdoor Space with Elegant Furniture

Watch Now
Holley Sinn takes us to Yardbird. Co-founder Jay Dillon tell us about their designer and direct to consumer high-quality outdoor furniture. The new store is located at 2545 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. They have a wide variety of designs and configurations and they offer white glove delivery service. Their partners will set up the furniture for you. No assembly required. Yardbird uses the highest-quality materials such as commercial-grade aluminum, grade-A teak and premium Sunbrella fabrics. Sunbrella fabrics are designed for the outdoors and are both stain and water-resistant. Yardbird uses ocean-bound plastic in the wicker furniture, which amounted to more than 400,000 lbs used in 2022 alone. Check them out at Yardbird.com
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 12:03:02-04

