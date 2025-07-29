Applying cheekcolor isn’t just about adding a pop of color—it’s a subtle art that can lift, shape, and define your entire face. Debby Hagie joins us on The Morning Blend to give a step-by-step guide to mastering the placement of blush for a naturally radiant look and a gentle, youthful lift. Tune in to find out more!
Transform Your Look by Adjusting the Placement of Your Cheekcolor!
Merle Norman
Posted
