Transform Your Life

Genevieve Piturro has written about how she transformed her life and how readers can too when they find their purpose. Her book is the story of her triumphant leap off the corporate ladder when an inner voice challenged the life she had chosen. An AHA Moment with a little girl soon led her to her life’s true calling. Her challenges and transformation will inspire readers and viewers to find their own authentic purpose. What started with a simple question from that girl led to an awe-inspiring show of compassion throughout the US and beyond.