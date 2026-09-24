Trains and Ice Cream with Shady Lane Greenhouse

Shady Lane Greenhouse is hosting their annual Fall Train Jamboree and Ice Cream Social Saturday, September 26. Heidi Hornung and Andrea Boehlke join us live from the site to tell us more about the event and tips on what to plant for spring.

This event is perfect for all ages with events for kids such as painting pumpkins, petal pounding, and more. Enjoy beautiful fall flowers and stop by to see the largest scale model train on display in the Midwest. Bring your train enthusiasts and flower fanatics, this event will have something for everyone.

To learn more about this event visit Shadylanegreenhouse.com.