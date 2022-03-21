Train Your Brain

Watch
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:38:09-04

Lifestyle has a profound impact on brain health. Sleep, a healthy diet, physical exercise, and a balanced social life all play a role in keeping your brain healthy. That’s why this Brain Awareness Week, Neuriva—a brain health supplement with naturally sourced ingredients— is on a mission to enhance your wellness routine by doing more for your brain. Brain training games and tips to support key indicators of brain health will be featured on Neuriva’s Instagram, @neuriva, all week long and you can check out Neuriva’s products on www.neuriva.com [neuriva.com].

Dietitian and nutrition educator, Melissa Halas, MA, RDN, CDE, joins to share expert advice and solutions to support brain health, no matter your age.

