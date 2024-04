The 43-date Trailblazing Women of Country Tour is headed to Milwaukee on April 6th to perform at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, celebrating foundational women in country music.

The Trailblazing Women of Country tour will entertain and inspire audiences during this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, featuring soloists, Miko Marks, CMT’s 2022, “Next Woman of Country.

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center - 901 15th Avenue - 414-766-5049 Sat., April 6, 7:30 PM.

