Toys That Promote Learning

Penfield Children’s Center
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:25:25-05

Toys help promote learning at any age. Choose toys that engage your child and help make the learning experience fun! Penfield Children’s Center, in collaboration with Kohl’s Building Blocks Program, works to provide comprehensive educational and developmental services to help children of all abilities reach their full potential. Natasha Griffin, M.Ed., the Family Studies, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager at Penfield Children’s Center shares different toys and activities that will help you engage with your kids from newborns to toddlers to preschoolers and kindergarteners.

Visit the Kohl’s Building Blocks website, penfieldbuildingblocks.org to learn more about engaging with your little one and starting him on a path to learning!

