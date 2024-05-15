Tour of Remodeled Homes

J&J Contractors does interior and exterior remodeling. Owner Jason Cyborowski joins the show today to talk about a home in Bayside that J&J Contractors recently remodeled! This particular home had additional square footage added on to the home and relocated the existing kitchen to a better location, enlarged it, made it more stylish and functional while also replacing the deck and some other elements to the space

J&J Contractors will be hosting a tour showcasing all the remodeling work they have done. The tour will take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. It will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at NARImilwaukee.org/tour.