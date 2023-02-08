Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Top Gifts and Ideas for All Your Loved Ones

Valentine's Day Picks
Love is in the air, so it’s the perfect time to remind everyone in your life just how much you care. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, author and lifestyle expert, Meaghan Murphy is here to help. From classic gifts to ideas that go beyond flowers and chocolate, Meaghan will share her top 2023 Valentine’s Day picks. Brought to you by Adobe Express, PediPocket, Pilot Pen, and Lightricks  To review these items go to www.d6news.com/valentinesday.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 11:09:46-05

Love is in the air, so it’s the perfect time to remind everyone in your life just how much you care. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, author and lifestyle expert, Meaghan Murphy is here to help.

From classic gifts to ideas that go beyond flowers and chocolate, Meaghan will share her top 2023 Valentine’s Day picks.
Brought to you by Adobe Express, PediPocket, Pilot Pen, and Lightricks 
To review these items go to www.d6news.com/valentinesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes