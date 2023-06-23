Today we are joined by comedian, Bill Bellamy to discuss his new book called Top Billin'. Amazon describes his book as a hilariously candid memoir that is an intimate, entertaining, and heartfelt tour through the exclusive, elusive, and eternally iconic world of ’90s pop culture. Along with his book, Bill shares fun facts about himself like who his favorite comedian is, his decision to pursue comedy, and even being related to NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal. For more information or to purchase his book, visit online at Amazon. Bill is performing all weekend with various shows at Milwaukee Improv in Brookfield. You must be 21 to attend. For tickets click here.