Too Hot for You? It's Too Hot for Them Too: Summer Tips for Pets

Stacy Oatman joins us to share crucial tips for keeping your pets safe and cool this summer. She covers the essentials every pet owner needs to hear—like the absolute do not: never leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even for a few minutes. She’ll also talk about safer times for walks, the importance of access to clean, cool water, and how to recognize signs of heat exhaustion, and what to do in an emergency.

This is a must-watch for pet parents looking to enjoy summer while keeping their furry friends safe, healthy, and happy.

For more information, visit Wisconsin Humane Society.