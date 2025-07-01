Tons of Fun in Beloit, Wisconsin!

Visit Beloit uses its expertise to create a vibrant community for residents and visitors. There is something for the whole family at a Sky Carps game! You can expect a variety of food, a play area for the kids, and exciting theme nights. You can also enjoy activity rentals such as paddleboats, kayaks, and tandem bikes. Don't forget to check out Henry Dorrbaker's, Beloit's coolest hangout spot. Get ready to dive into a mix of old-school charm and modern fun with duckpin bowling, mini golf, vintage arcade games, racing simulators, and a giant bar with pub fare, craft cocktails, and brews to enjoy around a fire pit in the outdoor space.

