Tobacco Is Changing: What Parents Need to Know

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently relaunched the Tobacco is Changing campaign, which educates parents on the candy and fruit-flavored tobacco products that are getting kids hooked. The latest campaign ads focus on e-cigarettes that look like everyday items including smart watches and makeup compacts, and backpacks and hoodies that hide e-cigarette devices. Joining us to share details on the campaign, the dangers of tobacco usage in teens, and what parents should look for is Dr. Mark Wegner, Chronic Disease Medical Advisor for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

For more information, education and resources, visit tobaccoischanging.com.