To Ban or Not to Ban: Cellphones in School

Liz Repking joins us in the studio to talk about cell-phone bans in schools. Districts and schools across the country have been trying to implement this very slowly on their own with little precedent to help smooth the resistance to such a policy. Gain a better understanding of the impact of phones in schools have and support your school by communicating the positives of phone restriction to your student. For more information, visit Internet Safety Speakers, Presentations, Curriculum-Cyber Safety Experts