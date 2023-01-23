TMJ4 Community Baby Shower

A warm blanket... a full bottle... clean clothes... don't all babies deserve these things? It's why TMJ4 is once again asking you to support the Community Baby Shower.
During the month of January, visit any WaterStone Bank location to give. Your generous donation will always stay right here in our community.
To learn more, please visit www.wsbonline.com/babyshower
Today one of the recipient organizations joins us to talk about the need for these items. Carmen Pitre is the President & CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center. They serve over 11,000 clients each year. Other recipient organizations include
Robyn's Nest
Gerald Ignace Health Center
Catherine Early Childhood Development Center
La Causa Crisis Nursery
Sojourner Family Peace Center
Women's Center of Waukesha
