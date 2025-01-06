TMJ4 2025 Community Baby Shower

Got diapers? TMJ4 is on-site at WaterStone Bank to promote this years 2025 community baby shower. From January 6-31, we are looking to collect diapers, wipes, formula, blankets, and all baby basics to support mothers and the littlest members of our community in the new year. Supporting families in the Milwaukee community is a mission of TMJ4's, as all donations will be allocated to the following organizations;

Gerald Ignace Indian Health Center

La Causa Crisis Nursery

Penfield Children's Center

Robyn's Nest

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Women's Center of Waukesha

For more information on how to participate, visit Community Baby Shower | WaterStone Bank

