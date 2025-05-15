Watch Now
Title lock Insurance

McLario Firm
Posted

Al is in the studio from the McLario firm to chat with us about legal services. Title lock insurance is a service that monitors your home’s title for any unauthorized changes or fraudulent activity. It’s marketed as protection against title theft, where someone illegally transfers your property title and attempts to sell or refinance it. While it doesn't stop theft, it alerts homeowners quickly so they can take legal action. Especially for older adults, staying vigilant with property records and freezing credit can add extra layers of protection against fraud.

