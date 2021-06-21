Watch
Tips to Slim Down for Summer

Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa Can Help!
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 11:24:43-04

Yesterday was the official start of summer, meaning that some people are looking for tips and tricks to shred a few pounds. Sometimes, a good diet and exercise still isn’t enough to shave off those pesky extra pounds! Joining us today to discuss a prescription medication weight loss program is Angie Schaefer, the Clinic Manager at Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa.

If you start your journey today, you can get up to $200 off weight loss programs, and $100 off the fat burning and lipotropic injection package. Call 414-616-3535 or visit milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com for more information.

