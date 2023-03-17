Katie Rose Sprague, managing broker and owner of Firefly Real Estate, joins us today to tell us some tips to prepare your home for sale. Firefly Real Estate is a locally-owner, independent, full service real estate brokerage servicing the Greater Metro Milwaukee area. Katie will tell us about current interest rates, inventory levels impacting the market, the best time to sell your home and the smallest investments and improvements that have the biggest impact on selling your home. If you are looking to buy or sell now or in the future, please contact Katie via email: katie@fireflyrealestate.net. Additionally, Firefly Real Estate is hosting an informational seminar on Tuesday, April 18, from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at their office in Wauwatosa, offering Seller Tips for 2023! Register for the event here. For more information on this event or on how to prepare your home for sale, visit online at Firefly Real Estate.