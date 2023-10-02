Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Tips to Navigate Open Enrollment Season

UnitedHealthcare
But just as millions of Americans prepare to choose health insurance for next year, a recent survey revealed that 1 in 3 people (36%) spend less than 1 hour reviewing their benefits options. Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer, United Healthcare Employer and individual joins us to share some beneficial advice regarding different health care options that work best for each person and their budget. With millions of Americans about to make important decisions regarding their health care, UnitedHealthcare has benefits to look out for, including mental health support, wellness programs and virtual care services. For more information visit UHCopenenrollment.com.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 11:50:32-04

But just as millions of Americans prepare to choose health insurance for next year, a recent survey revealed that 1 in 3 people (36%) spend less than 1 hour reviewing their benefits options. Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer and individual joins us to share some beneficial advice regarding different health care options that work best for each person and their budget. With millions of Americans about to make important decisions regarding their health care, UnitedHealthcare has benefits to look out for, including mental health support, wellness programs and virtual care services.

For more information visit UHCopenenrollment.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes