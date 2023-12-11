Tips to Grow your Business in 2024!

Before we know it Christmas will be over and we’ll be ringing in a brand new year! If you haven’t started getting your marketing plans together, now is the time to get started. On today’s Small Business Monday Tim Vertz has 4 tips to develop a 2024 marketing plan that will take your business to new heights.

Increase Your Social Media Advertising Budget

94% of companies are expected to increase their social media advertising budgets in 2024. If you want to reach not only your followers but your target market – you need to have a healthy budget on social media. For local businesses serving the Milwaukee market – your combined Facebook and Instagram advertising budget should be in the range from $250 a month to $1,250+ per month.

Don’t Assume “Mobile” Means Just a Smartphone

The number of Americans sporting wearable mobile devices (think smartwatches) is projected to increase another 11% in 2024. Keep an eye on ways to get in front of these consumers as these platforms mature.

Get Into Text Messaging Campaigns

Get a plan together to consider text messaging. The ROI on text messaging can be HUGE! 97% of texts are read with 5 minutes! Be smart about your content, length of your text, what your call to action is and avoid spam.

Make More Videos

4 times as many customers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. Customers are 50% more likely to read an email newsletter that includes video. Quick tip: keep the video short!

