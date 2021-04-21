Our lifestyle expert JC Ellis is back with an always humorous look at navigating the pandemic. As people start to come out of their bubbles, now may be the time to evaluate those relationships! JC has tips for socializing post pandemic but also staying safe.
Tips to Burst Your Pandemic Pod with Grace
Who Stays and Who Gets Voted Off the Island!
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 21, 2021
