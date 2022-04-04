Tips To Beat Spring Allergies

Don’t let allergy season weigh you down, Allergist Dr. Neeta Ogden has the scoop on the top 5 tips, tricks and must-haves to get you through it.

Dr. Neeta Ogden is a nationally recognized Allergy, Asthma and Immunology specialist who is dual board-certified in Allergy Immunology and Internal

Medicine. She is widely regarded as a media expert in allergy immunology and internal medicine. Dr. Ogden is a member of the Medical-Scientific Council of the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA), a Fellow and Spokesperson for the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) and a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI). A graduate of Yale University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Ogden completed her medical training in both Internal Medicine and a specialty fellowship in Allergy and Immunology.

This interview is produced for Zyrtec.

