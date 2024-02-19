Tips From Five-Star Decluttering Experts

Are you ready for spring cleaning? Andy Weins is the owner of Camo Crew and he joins the show today to discuss how his company utilizes a five-phase recovery process which minimizes landfill waste. Camo Crew Junk Removal is a Veteran owned, community-based junk removal service that takes pride in being kind, prompt, and removing our customer's items without judgment and as efficiently as possible. Our team loads and unloads items by hand and donates and recycles items as often as we can to save them from landfills.

Camo Crew always has a 10% discount offer for all Veterans. Visit their website atcamocrewjunkremoval.com.