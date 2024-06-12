Tips for Reducing Kid's Screen Time This Summer

In the United States, where over 6 million children have been diagnosed with ADHD, parents and educators often find themselves at a crossroads, struggling to distinguish between genuine ADHD and other related conditions. Dr. Connie McReynolds joins the show today to talk about her book: Solving the ADHD Riddle, and to give us some tips on how to regulate a kid's screen time during the summer. Solving the ADHD Riddle emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a fresh and insightful perspective into this often misunderstood condition.

Dr. Connie McReynolds is a Licensed Psychologist and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor with more than 30 years of experience in the field of rehabilitation counseling and psychology. She is the founder of neurofeedback clinics in southern California working with children and adults to reduce or eliminate conditions of ADHD, anxiety, anger, depression, chronic pain, learning problems, and trauma.

For more information on Dr. Connie McReynolds, you can visit her website at conniemcreynolds.com. You can also find her book Solving the ADHD Riddle, on Amazon or wherever books are sold!

