Tips For Raising Healthy Eaters

With 1 in 5 children facing obesity, the health risks are substantial, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and low self-esteem. A combination of inactivity and processed food is often the culprit. By keeping healthy snacks visible and reading labels to avoid added sugars and bad fats, parents can guide their children toward healthier choices. Setting an example is key to promoting long-term healthy eating habits.

Maria Viall is a Board Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Certified Nutritional Practitioner, and Registered Orthomolecular Health Practitioner. She holds a diploma in Applied Holistic Nutrition from the Institute of Holistic Nutrition in Vancouver, B.C., and is also certified in Therapeutic Supplementation.

