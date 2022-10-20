Tips for Planning Your Next Low Stress, Social Media-Worthy Vacation

With social currency on the line and health protocols to navigate, it isn't surprising that a solid majority of Americans think vacation planning can be a source of stress. That's perhaps why nearly two in three (65%) Gen Z and millennials – and half of Gen X and Baby Boomers – would love to have an expert handle vacation issues for them if something goes wrong. Stephanie Oswald, Emmy Award-winning journalist and one of the country's premier travel experts, will be available to share her stress-saving tips for planning a social media-worthy fall trip − everything from must-have travel apps and paperwork to the pros of having a travel advisor and travel insurance. She can also provide more insights into the results of the survey.

Stephanie Oswald is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who spent more than a decade as a globetrotting producer and correspondent for CNN, specializing in travel news: covering everything from airfare deals and spa treatments to pilot fatigue and travel post-9/11. she's also the founding editor of Travelgirl Magazine (travelgirlinc.com [linkprotect.cudasvc.com]), the first national publication to launch after 9/11