Tips For Makeup For Your Wedding Day!

Vicki Bressler, Studio Owner, of Merle Norman in Grafton is here to talk makeup looks for your wedding! Vicki says you should really start investing in spa facials and a good skincare routine 6 months before your wedding. Your makeup is only as good as your skin. Make sure you have the right tools from brushes to primer. The experts at Merle Norman can match you for the correct foundation and possible setting powder.

You can also hire Merle Norman makeup artists to do your wedding makeup for you. Whether you do the d-i-y method or the professional method, always use a good finishing spray! Go to MerleNorman.com to find the studio near you.

